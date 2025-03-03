Luxury streetwear brand Volfsbane launches in Mumbai

Volfsbane’s launch collection is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, Volfsbane.com

Bengaluru: Luxury streetwear brand Volfsbane by fashion designer Ishika Jain, has made its debut with a grand launch event at Famous Studio in Mumbai.

The event featured live graffiti artists, a creatively designed photo booth, and a flash mob performance, culminating in a curtain-raiser for the collection.

The launch collection reflected a fusion of bold aesthetics, premium fabrics, and contemporary design. It is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, Volfsbane.com.

“Volfsbane is more than just a fashion label; it’s a movement that embraces individuality and self-expression. We are thrilled to introduce our collection to the world and look forward to seeing it resonate with streetwear enthusiasts and luxury fashion lovers alike,” said Jain.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty graced the occasion as a guest. “Volfsbane brings a fresh perspective to high-end streetwear, seamlessly blending comfort with style. It’s exciting to see such innovation in the Indian fashion industry,” said Shetty.