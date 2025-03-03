Register Now
Levi's ropes Diljit Dosanjh as global brand ambassador

Image credit: LinkedIn
The collaboration showcases Levi’s menswear collection, with new loose and relaxed fits, while embodying Dosanjh’s signature style and fashion sensibilities

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has onboarded Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh as its new global brand ambassador, a top company official wrote on social media. Dosanjh is the first Punjabi artist to represent the iconic brand.

“We are thrilled to announce Diljit Dosanjh as the newest face of Levi’s®,” said Amisha Jain, Managing Director of Levi Strauss & Co. for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter as we continue to stay at the center of culture, teaming up with global icons who inspire and break boundaries,” Jain further added.

The partnership celebrates the versatility and timelessness of denim, showcasing Levi’s expanding menswear collection, with new loose and relaxed fits, while embodying Dosanjh’s signature style and fashion sensibilities.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been Levi’s global brand ambassador in 2021. She was the first female celebrity to become the face of the brand in India.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 110 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.

Levi’s started its operation in India by forming a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Levi’s Strauss India Ltd in 1994. Today, it operates over 400 store locations in India, according to the SaaS platform Agenty.

