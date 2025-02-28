myTrident secures major Indian Railways deal, set to supply 23 crore bed sheets

Having already established itself in the affordable luxury segment, the brand is now stepping into the luxury space with its newly launched ‘Luxe Home’ collection…

Established in 2014, myTrident is the premium home furnishing brand by the Trident Group. The brand offers a diverse range of high-quality products, including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes, and more, catering to all segments from everyday essentials to luxury home decor.

myTrident is making bold strides in the Indian market with an aggressive growth strategy. Having already established itself in the affordable luxury segment, the brand is now stepping into the luxury space with its newly launched ‘Luxe Home’ collection.

Alongside its retail expansion, myTrident is also strengthening its presence in institutional sales, securing a significant government partnership to supply bed sheets for Indian Railways.

Luxe Home

The decision to enter the luxury segment was driven by consumer demand, says Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO, myTrident. The success of myTrident’s previous collection, a premium yet accessible collection, revealed a growing appetite for higher-end home furnishing products.

Encouraged by this response, myTrident is introducing Luxe Home, initially through 150 select stores and its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) website. Notably, the brand has decided to keep its luxury offerings exclusive to its own platform, and select-brick and mortar stores in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh.

Aggressive Retail Expansion

Currently, myTrident has a presence in approximately 6,500 stores across India, including multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and only 12 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). “Right now as a strategy, we are extending ourselves in multi brand outlets and the plan is, in the coming year, we want to touch 10,000 stores,” says Bhatia.

The brand aims to significantly expand its footprint by reaching 10,000 stores nationwide within the next year, adding 4,000 new retail touchpoints. Additionally, myTrident is looking to open 7–10 EBOs as part of its retail expansion strategy.

Strengthening Institutional Partnerships

Beyond retail, myTrident is also strengthening its presence in institutional sales, particularly in government channels. A key focus area is Indian Railways, where the brand has secured a major partnership to supply 23 crore bed sheets for premium trains like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express. Other institutional partnerships include CSD canteens, government institutions, and hospitality chains, all of which are expected to drive 3–4x growth in this segment.

Future Focus Areas

As myTrident continues to grow, its focus areas for the upcoming year include expanding into premium retail stores, strengthening its presence in large-format outlets, and leveraging quick commerce. “Our focus will be on the institution this year adding a couple of our own stores. Another area of focus would remain e-commerce and Quick Commerce,” Bhatia concludes.