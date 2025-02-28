Menswear brand Snitch opens 11th Store in Bengaluru

Located at M5 City Mall, Electronic City, this marks the 46th Snitch store across the country

Bengaluru: Men’s fast-fashion brand Snitch has expanded its retail footprint in South India with the launch of its latest store in Bengaluru, a release said on Friday. Located at M5 City Mall, Electronic City, this markets the 11th outlet of Snitch in Bengaluru.

Spanning over 4500 sq. ft., the store is designed to cater to the style-conscious millennials and Gen Z audience.

“Bengaluru has always been at the forefront of evolving fashion trends, and we are thrilled to introduce yet another Snitch store to this dynamic city,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, CEO and Founder of Snitch. “Our presence in M5 City Mall is more than just a retail expansion – it’s about creating an experience where men can find fashion that resonates with their personality and lifestyle.”

This new launch is a step in Snitch’s retail expansion plan, with a vision to reach 100 stores across India by the end of the current fiscal year (FY).

Started in 2020, Snitch’s product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, bags, perfumes, and sunglasses. As of now, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand operates 46 stores nationwide.

Recently, the retailer introduced two-day delivery for its customers, reaching more than 1,100 cities and over 7,000 pin codes across India. It anticipates that this enhancement will drive growth, including a 55-point increase in net promoter score (NPS) and a 15% month-on-month improvement.