Mattlook Cosmetics partners with Swiggy Instamart for 10-minute delivery

Bengaluru: Colour cosmetics brand Mattlook Cosmetics has partnered with quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart to deliver its makeup products to customers’ doorsteps in under 10 minutes, a press release said.

“Collaborating with Swiggy Instamart we look at redefining the way customers shop for beauty care products,” said Yashu Jain, Co-founder and CMO, Mattlook Cosmetics. “As we continue toward our goal of becoming a Rs 500 crore brand by 2028, we look forward to expansion, increasing our product portfolio, and strategic partnerships like this helping us reach our goal.”

Instamart will feature Mattlook’s products across all categories of makeup like face, lip, and eye essentials.

“We are thrilled to onboard Mattlook Cosmetics to our platform, enabling customers to experience the joy of effortless beauty shopping. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to offering a diverse selection of high-quality products delivered at unmatched speed,” said Hari Kumar G, Senior VP and Chief Business Officer at Swiggy Instamart.

Founded in 2017, Mattlook Cosmetics has an extensive portfolio of over 1,200 stock keeping units (SKUs) and is present in 15,000 general trade outlets spread across 22 states.