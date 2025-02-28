Jacadi Paris enters India with flagship store at Mumbai’s Palladium Mall

Following its Mumbai launch, Jacadi plans to expand thoughtfully in India, with the next store set to open in Bangalore in April 2025

New Delhi: Jacadi Paris, France’s leading luxury childrenswear brand has officially arrived in India, the company said in a release on Friday.

Located on the first floor of Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, the 628 sq. ft. showcases Jacadi’s exquisite collections.

Indian parents are now spending 35% more on premium childrenswear than five years ago, reflecting a shift towards luxury and quality. Jacadi’s entry into this dynamic market aligns perfectly with these evolving consumer trends.

Jacadi Paris is committed to sustainability, using organic cotton, water-saving processes, and recycled materials in its collections, appealing to India’s increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

Following its Mumbai launch, Jacadi plans to expand thoughtfully in India, with the next store set to open in Bangalore in April 2025. This strategic growth underscores the brand’s commitment to providing Indian families with the finest in luxury childrenswear.