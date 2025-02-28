Blinkit to deliver Apple products in 10 minutes in select cities

The company started delivering in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata

New Delhi: Quick commerce player Blinkit has started delivering Apple products, including MacBook Air, iPad and AirPods, within 10 minutes in select cities in India, its founder & CEO Albinder Dhindsa said on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said consumers can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes.

“We’ve started delivering in – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata,” he wrote.

In the quarter that ended December 31, 2024, the quick commerce business of Zomato incurred a Rs 103 crore loss largely on account of pulling forward the growth investments.

In the letter to shareholders, Zomato stated that the company expects the losses in quick commerce business under Blinkit to continue in the near term due to the investments.

While intensifying competition accelerated customer awareness and adoption of quick commerce, Dhindsa had noted that it led to a pause in margin expansion in the business, which is expected and should be temporary.