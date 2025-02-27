Register Now
Vegas Mall expands fashion portfolio with the opening of Libas and Bewakoof

Ethnic wear label Libas is located on the second floor of the mall and youth lifestyle brand Bewakoof is on the basement floor

Bengaluru: Vegas Mall in Dwarka, New Delhi has further expanded its fashion portfolio with the launch of new stores of ethnic wear retailer Libas and youth lifestyle brand Bewakoof.

Libas, located on the second floor, offers a diverse selection of contemporary ethnic apparel for everyday wear, work, and festive events.

Meanwhile, Bewakoof, located on the basement floor, offers its casual wear, graphic tees, and oversized fits, catering to Gen Z and millennials.

Libas store in Vegas Mall

“At Vegas Mall, we are committed to curating a dynamic and engaging shopping experience for our visitors,” said Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall. “The inclusion of Libas and Bewakoof strengthens our retail offerings, giving customers access to a diverse range of trendy options. We are convinced that both brands will significantly contribute to our robust retail ecosystem.”

Vegas Mall houses over 150 fashion and lifestyle brands, offering a blend of global and homegrown names such as Uniqlo, NewMe, Nykaa, Celio, Crocs, Biba, ALDO, Adidas, H&M, Lacoste, Reebok, and Vero Moda.

In October 2024, Vegas Mall was recognised as the most popular mall in the country in terms of footfall, according to a survey by location AI startup GeoIQ.

