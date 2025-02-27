Register Now
Unicommerce integrates with quick commerce platforms to boost retail efficiency

Representative Image | Image by freepik
Plug-and-play integration will help brands move inventory using Unicommerce’s centralised dashboard.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based SaaS platform Unicommerce is enabling brands to seamlessly process quick commerce orders on Blinkit using Unicommerce’s centralised dashboard, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Unicommerce’s plug-and-play integration will allow Unicommerce’s extensive client base, which includes leading D2C and retail brands, to manage their orders and inventory, including the processing of bulk orders. This will ensure timely deliveries and stockouts for consumers ordering through the quick commerce applications.

The technology integration will help retail brands manage the speed and complexities of quick commerce fulfilment, which is a dynamic mix of bulk deliveries at centralized warehouses and need-based further distribution to dark stores. The enhancement will benefit brands that use both Unicommerce and quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit by eliminating the manual process of raising purchase orders, thereby increasing the speed of operations.

Quick commerce is all about speed and availability to meet customer needs. From groceries to beauty products, from toys to kitchen appliances, quick commerce platforms are becoming increasingly important to a range of brands.

“Quick-commerce is creating new growth opportunities for brands and meeting the needs of users in ways unforeseen a few years ago. We are thrilled to announce our integration with Blinkit, which will help retail brands efficiently meet the dynamic needs of q-commerce,” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.

Unicommerce serves 7000+ clients in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Some of its marquee clients include FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, Blue Star, Cello, Symphony, Healthkart, GNC, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, Mensa, Landmark Group, Edamama and many more. Unicommerce’s flagship platform Uniware, achieved an annualised transaction run rate of over 1 billion order items in Q3 FY25.

The company’s product suite is sector and size-agnostic and designed to meet the business needs of various types and sizes of retail and e-commerce enterprises, both online and offline.

