Tim Hortons opens 6th store in Mumbai

The new Tim Hortons store is located at the First International Financial Centre (FIFC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Bengaluru: International coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its sixth store in Mumbai, at the First International Financial Centre (FIFC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The newly launched outlet offers a range of its signature Arabica coffee, beverages, and freshly prepared food options such as timbits, donuts, sandwiches, and wraps.

“We are thrilled to open our sixth store in Mumbai. The love and support we have received from our customers have been incredible, and we are excited to continue expanding into more communities,” said Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India.

Tim Hortons made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 39 outlets across cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.