The Indian Garage Co. opens new stores in Hyderabad and Kochi

The expansion is part of the brand’s larger offline growth strategy, targeting EBO sales to account for 30% of total revenue while aiming to establish 100 stores across India

Bengaluru: City-based menswear brand The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC) has expanded its presence in South India with the launch of two new stores in Hyderabad and Kochi, as part of its mission to open 10 stores in 10 weeks.

Its Hyderabad store is located at Sarath City Mall, marking its second outlet in the city after the first one in Vanasthalipuram. Covering an area of over 2,300 sq. ft., the new store attracted more than 1,000 customers on its opening day.

The brand has also made its debut in Kerala with the launch of a store at Lulu Mall in Kochi.

This expansion is part of the brand’s broader offline strategy, backed by a 20% budget allocation, with a goal for exclusive brand outlet (EBO) sales to contribute 30% of total revenue within the next 3–5 years.

“We are delighted to bring The Indian Garage Co.’s distinctive blend of fashion, innovation, and customer-centricity to Hyderabad and Kochi with its EBOs. As we expand our offline presence across India, we remain committed to redefining fashion retail while setting the stage for our entry into international markets,” said Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO of TIGC.

In addition to its flagship menswear brand, the new stores will showcase its womenswear line, FreeHand, and plus-sized fashion line, HardSoda.

Now, the brand plans to open stores in key cities like Lucknow, Pune, two new stores in Bengaluru and Kochi respectively, thereby continuing its nationwide expansion strategy.

In the long run, the company plans to launch approximately 80 to 100 stores pan India over the next three to five years, said Alka Dembla, Head of Retail at TIGC in a previous interaction.

TIGC’s products are available online via its official website, TIGC.in, as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and UAE noon. The brand also has a presence in approximately 100 Fashion Factory stores across India.

TIGC was founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted with a team of just four individuals. Today, the company has grown to approximately 400 employees. In the fiscal year 2024, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 400 crore and is now targeting Rs 600 crore by the end of FY25.