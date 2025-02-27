Register Now
Home decor brand Ritualistic raises $1 mn from Deep & Mohit Bajaj

The investment was facilitated by Done Deal, a platform connecting investors with high-potential startups

New Delhi: Ritualistic, a home décor brand has secured $1 million in a mix of primary and secondary funding from seasoned entrepreneurs and angel investors, Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, a release by the company said on Thursday.

Ritualistic will use the funds to expand its product lines, enhance distribution channels (both online and offline), and invest in marketing to strengthen its market position. The brand also plans to collaborate with temples, museums, and cultural organizations to deepen its cultural impact.

Commenting on the investment, Deep Bajaj said, “Ritualistic beautifully captures the essence of Indian traditions while making it relevant for modern homes. We are excited to support the brand’s journey as it scales and brings Indian artistry to a larger audience.”

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Shashank and Neha Jain, Ritualistic was born out of their shared passion for Indian culture and art.

Shashank Jain stated, “Our mission has always been to celebrate Indian traditions through unique and meaningful products. With this strategic partnership, we are confident that Ritualistic will reach more homes and hearts.”

The investment was facilitated by Done Deal, a platform connecting investors with high-potential startups. This marks the second successful collaboration between the Bajajs and Done Deal.

Ritualistic is a home décor brand rooted in Indian culture and traditions. From handcrafted wall plates to spiritual essentials, the brand offers a diverse range of products designed to elevate spaces and celebrate heritage.

