Plant-based nutrition brand Earthful raises Rs 5 crore in funding

Bengaluru: Plant-based nutrition brand Earthful has raised Rs 5 crore in its latest funding led by entrepreneur Srinivasan Namala, who has built Porus Labs and exited to Bain Capital for over Rs 2,400 crores.

Ritesh Agarwal (Founder of OYO Rooms) will also be participating following his investment commitment on Shark Tank India Season 4. Earthful has raised over $1 million till date in funding including the current investment.

The funds will be deployed for research and development of new products and strengthening brand presence. The company is also focused on building a strong leadership team across marketing and operations to accelerate its next growth phase.

Founded in 2020 by sisters Veda Gogineni and Sai Sudha G., Earthful is dedicated to offering 100% natural supplements, free from chemicals and additives. With a strong focus on science-backed formulations, Earthful provides multivitamins across different age groups, along with targeted solutions for skin, hair, sleep, and PCOS.

“This funding will help us bring Earthful’s clean, effective nutrition to more households across India. We believe wellness should be simple, transparent, and never compromise on purity or taste. The loyalty of our repeat customers speaks volumes about their trust in our brand and products.” said Gogineni in a press release on Thursday.

In the last 12 months, Earthful has witnessed 3-fold growth, reaching over 1 lakh customers with 40-50% repeat purchase rate. The company is currently at Rs 15 crore annual revenue run rate, with 70-75% of sales coming directly from its website.

“I believe that over the next 5-7 years, the nutraceutical market in India will experience significant growth, driven by a rising number of health-conscious Indians. Earthful, with its strong brand values and commitment to clean, plant-based nutrition, is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Namala.

Earthful is ramping up production and expanding warehouse operations to support its rapid business growth. With a strong focus on innovation, the company is set to launch 3-4 new products every quarter, backed by significant investment in research and development.

Earthful products are currently available on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Instamart, and the company’s website. The brand is gearing up for 5-fold growth over the next 12 – 18 months, driven by new category expansion and upcoming strategic branding collaborations.

The company is also set to expand into offline retail, making its products more accessible to consumers across India. Over the next three years, Earthful aims to build a Rs 500 crore brand, establishing itself as a leader in the plant-based nutrition segment.