Bigguys to launch 150 cloud kitchens by 2030, targeting Rs 72 cr revenue

New Delhi: QSR chain BIGGUYS plans to launch 150 cloud kitchens by 2030. This strategic move aims to enhance scalability and nationwide accessibility while targeting a revenue surge of Rs 72 crore, a release by the company said on Thursday.

Starting with 50 cloud kitchens in 2025, BIGGUYS expects to generate Rs 24 crore in revenue. By 2030, its network of 150 cloud kitchens is projected to bring in Rs 72 crore, driven by the increasing demand for affordable, high-quality chicken QSR options.

“Cloud kitchens are the future of India’s QSR industry. This model allows us to expand aggressively while keeping costs lean, ensuring that our signature flavours reach millions without the constraints of heavy real estate investments. We are not just following a trend – we are building the next wave of QSR growth in India,” said Biraja Rout, Founder, Bigguys.

BIGGUYS is strategically targeting tier 1, tier 2, and emerging tier 3 markets through a digital-first, asset-light model. This approach allows the brand to expand rapidly without the overhead costs of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

By leveraging its omnichannel strategy, BIGGUYS aims to cater to both dine-in and delivery audiences, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fast-evolving Indian QSR landscape.

BIGGUYS, founded by Biraja Rout (also the founder of Biggies Burger), is a homegrown QSR brand specializing in high-quality chicken wings with Indianized flavours.