Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Bigguys to launch 150 cloud kitchens by 2030, targeting Rs 72 cr revenue

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
10
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

By leveraging its omnichannel strategy, BIGGUYS aims to cater to both dine-in and delivery audiences, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fast-evolving Indian QSR landscape

New Delhi: QSR chain BIGGUYS plans to launch 150 cloud kitchens by 2030. This strategic move aims to enhance scalability and nationwide accessibility while targeting a revenue surge of Rs 72 crore, a release by the company said on Thursday.

Starting with 50 cloud kitchens in 2025, BIGGUYS expects to generate Rs 24 crore in revenue. By 2030, its network of 150 cloud kitchens is projected to bring in Rs 72 crore, driven by the increasing demand for affordable, high-quality chicken QSR options.

“Cloud kitchens are the future of India’s QSR industry. This model allows us to expand aggressively while keeping costs lean, ensuring that our signature flavours reach millions without the constraints of heavy real estate investments. We are not just following a trend – we are building the next wave of QSR growth in India,” said Biraja Rout, Founder, Bigguys.

BIGGUYS is strategically targeting tier 1, tier 2, and emerging tier 3 markets through a digital-first, asset-light model. This approach allows the brand to expand rapidly without the overhead costs of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

By leveraging its omnichannel strategy, BIGGUYS aims to cater to both dine-in and delivery audiences, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fast-evolving Indian QSR landscape.

BIGGUYS, founded by Biraja Rout (also the founder of Biggies Burger), is a homegrown QSR brand specializing in high-quality chicken wings with Indianized flavours.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Vegas Mall expands fashion portfolio with the opening of Libas and Bewakoof

Ethnic wear label Libas is located on the second floor of the mall and youth lifestyle brand Bewakoof is...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In