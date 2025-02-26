Register Now
Varun Beverages extends deadline for acquisition of Ghana-based SBC Beverages to 31 March

PTI
By PTI
New Delhi: Varun Beverages, PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler, on Tuesday extended the deadline for completion of the acquisition of Ghana-based SBC Beverages for a month to 31 March.

On 13 November 2024, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) had entered into a share purchase agreement for the purchase of 100 per cent shares of SBC Beverages Ghana at $15.06 million (Rs 127.1 crore).

The company had estimated to complete the transaction by the end of February 2025.

However, in regulatory updates, VBL said “consummation of the aforesaid transaction is extended up to 31 March 2025, instead of 28 February 2025”.

Last November, VBL entered into a share purchase agreement with Tanzania Bottling Company SA and SBC Beverages Ghana for purchase of 100 per cent shares at $154.50 million and $15.06 million, respectively. Both are PepsiCo’s business.

VBL has already raised Rs 7,500 crore in 2024 through QIP and utilisation of proceeds is primarily towards repayment of debt as well as acquisitions.

Shares of VBL on Tuesday settled at Rs 476.40 apiece, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close.

