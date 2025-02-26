Jumboking set to enter 7 new cities in 2025, eyes global markets

The company is planning to add 12-24 stores in each of these cities in 2025

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based vegetarian burger chain Jumboking is targeting to enter seven new cities in 2025 including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kolkata, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand claims to be largest homegrown burger chain in terms of store count with over 185 stores.

The company has set a national expansion plan on its radar for 2025 and will ramp up its presence from 5 to 12 cities in 2025.

“We are present in 5 cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. These 5 cities are a market of 700-800 stores for us. In 2025 we will keep adding 12-24 stores in each of these cities. We aim to dominate our category -which is burgers- in the cities we operate in,” said Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD of Jumboking.

“While Mumbai is a market of at least 250 stores, Delhi will accommodate upto 300 stores for us. We are looking to grow an inch wide and a mile deep as part of our expansion plans,” he added.

The company believes that it is better to get to the 1000 store mark by being in 12 cities, rather than spreading thin to 200 cities in the country.

Jumboking is looking at high footfall transit hubs by partnering with local entrepreneurs to expand its franchise network. In the latter half of 2024, in addition to its pure takeaway models, the brand perfected a new model with minimal seating which has tremendous potential.

With 50 new stores planned for the calendar year, the company anticipates additional revenue from high-traffic locations. It aims for a 30% increase in online orders, which currently contribute approximately 20% of total revenue.

Jumboking also plans to expand to Dubai and Singapore metro systems in Q4. “We have been receiving queries for a while now, chiefly from Dubai and Southeast Asia,” confirms Gupta. “We have developed significant expertise in catering to the needs of metro travelers in India and believe we can add significant value to similar customers in these markets.”

Gupta started the operations of Jumboking in 2001, starting with vada pav, a popular Mumbai street food. He was among the first to give this unbranded local snack a branded identity in the city.

In 2017, the company made a strategic shift to the burger segment, completing its transition by 2018, and positioning Jumboking as India’s largest homegrown burger brand as well as the largest vegetarian burger chain in the country. Read more about the company’s journey here.