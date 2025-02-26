Inditex’s BERSHKA arrives in India, opens first store in Mumbai

BERSHKA’s first-ever retail store in India is located Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai

Bengaluru: BERSHKA, a youth fashion brand owned by Inditex group, has debuted in India with the launch of its first offline store at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai, following the launch of its own online platform for Indian consumers.

Spanning over 4596 sq. ft., the store showcases BERSHKA’s diverse collections, including BERSHKA Teen for ages 10-12, along with BERSHKA Women & Men.

IndiaRetailing had reported in December 2022 that Inditex is planning to bring BERSHKA, the third label from the Spanish company in India, after the stupendous success of Zara and Massimo Dutti.

The new store features both physical checkouts and self-checkout drop-off points, strategically placed alongside fitting rooms to enhance the customer journey. These spaces are thoughtfully integrated into the store’s natural flow, ensuring a seamless and efficient shopping experience.

For online shoppers, BERSHKA.com offers shipping at Rs 290, with free delivery on orders over Rs 2,990 applicable only to non-discounted items and all in-store pick-up orders.

Coinciding with the launch of both the physical and online stores, customers can enroll in the BERSHKA MMBRS loyalty program, which offers exclusive benefits. Members receive 2% cashback on every online or in-store purchase, with an enhanced 4% cashback on their first purchase via the app.

Additional perks include birthday gifts, early access to new collections, exclusive giveaways, invitations to special events, and more.

BERSHKA belongs to the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040. The company currently has 26 stores in India. Zara, Massimo Dutti and BERSHKA also have their own online platforms in the country.