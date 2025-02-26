India’s retail sales records 5% YoY growth in January 2025: Survey

As per the survey, West India recorded the highest sales growth at 7%, followed by North and South India at 5%, while East India saw a growth of only 4%

Bengaluru: Retail sales in India experienced a 5% growth in January 2025 compared to the sales levels during the same period in January 2024, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in its latest edition of its Retail Business Survey.

According to the survey, West India experienced the highest sales growth at 7%, while North and South India each recorded a 5% increase. East India showed a growth of only 4%.

“RAI’s survey shows 5% retail growth in January, led by food & grocery at 13%. The Union Budget 2025’s income tax exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh provides relief to retailers after last year’s slowdown,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of RAI.

“Consumer choices, however, vary widely. Retailers must adapt to these shifts, understand evolving preferences, and build the right operating model to stay competitive,” he further added.

Across caetegories, food & grocery registered the highest growth of 13%, followed by consumer durables and quick service restaurants (QSR) each showing growth of 6% compared to January 2024 period last year, indicating a rise in consumer spending in these categories.

The apparel and footwear sectors recorded a 4% growth, while the jewelry segment grew by 3%. Beauty and wellness, along with sporting goods, saw a 2% increase, while the furniture and furnishing segment experienced the lowest growth at 1%.

RAI is the apex body of retailers in India and works with all the stakeholders to create the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India.