Myntra launches ‘MynShakti’ to empower women entrepreneurs in e-commerce

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has announced the launch of its dedicated Women Seller Program, ‘MynShakti’. This initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs across India by equipping them with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship to thrive in the competitive e-commerce space, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

In its pilot phase, MynShakti plans to onboard approximately 100 women sellers, providing personalized support to ensure seamless integration onto Myntra’s platform. The program focuses on fostering business growth and financial independence, driving meaningful change, and supporting women-led businesses in achieving their goals.

“MynShakti is a natural extension of Myntra’s ShECommerce initiative. Through MynShakti, we are creating a dedicated support system for women entrepreneurs, equipping them with the right resources to navigate e-commerce. This initiative is not just about business growth—it’s about enabling financial independence, fostering leadership, and driving meaningful change. We are excited to welcome a new wave of women-led brands to Myntra and look forward to seeing them flourish,” said Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said,

Key Features of MynShakti:

Seamless Onboarding & Dedicated Account Management: Women-led brands will receive end-to-end support with dedicated account managers to optimize business performance.

Operational Training & Business Optimization: Hands-on training sessions covering catalogue optimization, pricing strategies, and operational best practices will enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Expert-led Webinars & Mentorship: Interactive mentorship sessions and expert-led webinars will provide strategic recommendations on marketing, order fulfilment, and leveraging Myntra’s platform for maximum impact.

Insights and Analytics: Access to insights on customer trends and preferences to aid strategic decision-making.

Marketing & Growth Support: Recommendations on best practices to improve visibility, enhance discoverability, and drive higher engagement on the platform.

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining MynShakti can apply through a survey link available in Myntra’s LinkedIn post about the program. The initiative will begin with a webinar, offering shortlisted participants insights into Myntra’s seller ecosystem. Based on the pilot’s success, Myntra plans to scale the initiative, extending support to a broader group of women entrepreneurs across India.

Building on the success of eCommerce

MynShakti builds on the success of ShECommerce, Myntra’s flagship initiative launched in August 2024 to foster women’s participation in e-commerce. ECommerce currently boasts a thriving community of over 6,000 members and includes key programs such as:

ShE-roes Unplugged: Webinars featuring industry leaders sharing insights and experiences.

Internship & Mentorship for College Students: Targeted at Tier 2 and 3 cities, this initiative bridges gaps in access to role models and career opportunities for young women.

A Day in the Life at Myntra: An immersive experience at Myntra’s Bangalore HQ, offering selected students first-hand exposure to the e-commerce industry.

