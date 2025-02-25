Luxury Indian furniture brand DIVIANA charts global path with €50 million investment in Europe

The brand aims to open flagship stores in key markets such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain over the next two years

Bengaluru: Homegrown luxury furniture brand DIVIANA is set for major global expansion, planning to invest €50 million in Europe over the next two years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

In October 2024, the retailer entered Milan as its first market outside India, launching an exclusive store—the first Indian furniture brand to establish a presence in the city.

“We firmly believe that luxury is best experienced in person,” said Kapil Chopra, Founder of DIVIANA. “As part of our €50 million European expansion plan, we aim to open flagship stores in key markets such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain over the next two years. Our strategy focuses on establishing a presence in premium malls and high-street locations.”

DIVIANA started its journey in 2007 as a contracting firm and transitioned into a full-fledged furniture brand by 2009 with an initial investment of Rs 60 lakh. The brand launched its first showroom in a 1,500 sq. ft. rented space in Greater Kailash II, Delhi.

“Back then, luxury furniture options in India were almost non-existent—quality was inconsistent, and the market relied heavily on imports. That’s what drove me to create a brand that upheld the high standards of craftsmanship, ethics, and design,” he added.

The brand name was derived from the Italian word ‘divin’, which refers to a sofa and is closely associated with comfort.

“We had a strong start, largely thanks to our collaboration with architects and interior designers who immediately saw value in what we were creating,” said Chopra.

“The challenge wasn’t demand—it was pricing. Introducing luxury furniture at a time when the market wasn’t fully developed meant we had to educate customers on the value of premium materials and craftsmanship. Over time, that trust has only grown stronger,” he further added.

Currently, DIVIANA operates two showrooms and a factory outlet in New Delhi, and a flagship store in Milan’s Montenapoleone district. Its collection features over 250 designs, spanning products such as beds, cabinets, chairs, couches, sofas, poufs, and tables.

All these stores are company-owned, and the brand is actively exploring franchising opportunities to further expand its footprint.

DIVIANA’s clientele primarily consists of high net worth individuals (HNIs). “We are seeing demand from all corners of the country, with the northern region continuing to show a strong appetite for luxury interiors. At the same time, there’s a massive uptick from tier-2 and tier-3 cities where consumers are becoming more conscious of design and quality craftsmanship,” Chopra said.

The bootstrapped brand has achieved annual year-over-year (YoY) growth of three to four times. “Looking ahead to FY25 and beyond, we anticipate continued robust growth, driven by our expansion into European markets and the increasing global appreciation for our designs,” he added.