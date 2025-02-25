From Bags to Sneakers: boAt’s fun new campaign features Shalini Passi, Vijay Varma

boAt, one of India’s largest audio and wearables brand, is solving one of life’s most frustrating problems—losing important objects! In its latest campaign, boAt takes a fun and exaggerated approach to highlight the primary use case of its smart tracking tag: finding your most cherished possessions with ease.

The campaign centres around a cleverly crafted video assets featuring two well-known collectors—Shalini Passi, an avid collector of luxury bags, and Vijay Varma, a passionate shoe enthusiast. Through the humorous and exaggerated portrayal of their obsession with finding the perfect bag and pair of sneakers, the video brings attention to a common challenge faced by collectors and everyday consumers alike: the frustration of not being able to locate the right item at the right time.

The video showcases Shalini and Vijay navigating their chaotic collections, ultimately finding relief with boAt’s revolutionary ‘Tag’, which can be easily activated to ring and pinpoint the exact item they are looking for. Whether it’s a favourite handbag or a rare pair of shoes, the tag promises to bring convenience and efficiency to the process, saving precious time and effort.

In a world where time and possessions are valuable, the campaign emphasizes the importance of having a solution that helps people quickly find what matters most to them. As the video concludes, viewers are reminded with the powerful message: “Tag it, Secure it.”

As a boAt spokesperson puts it, “We all have that one thing we treasure—be it sneakers, bags, or even our favourite pair of headphones. With our tracking tag, we’re making sure you never have to panic over misplacing them. It’s all about keeping your valuables safe and sound, effortlessly.”

So, no more frantic searches—just tap, ring, and locate! With boAt’s smart tracking tag, what’s valuable to you is always within reach.

About Imagine Marketing Limited:

Headquartered in India, Imagine Marketing Limited (IML) brand owner of the mark “boAt” offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more. Under the Imagine umbrella, boAt came to life and was able to disrupt the audio industry to become the #1 Audio Wearables brand in the country (In terms of shipments per the latest IDC data). boAt’s portfolio offers well-designed, innovative, and distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at attractive price points targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India.

Imagine Marketing has associated itself with global names such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate their products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru.