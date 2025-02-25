Register Now
D2C brand Plix aims to be a global leader in the plant-based wellness space

In just four years since its launch, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 156 crores in the financial year 2023-24

Plix, founded in 2020 by Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri, has rapidly grown into a leading player in the health and wellness industry, specialising in plant-based nutraceuticals and personal care products.

Backed by Marico, the brand has successfully positioned itself as an affordable and approachable solution for consumers seeking clean, natural, and effective wellness products. Some of its best-selling offerings include the Plix Apple Cider Vinegar, Coconut Water, Deep Sleep Tablets, and Fit and Slim supplements in the nutraceutical category, while its Depigmentation Range and Anti-Acne Range have gained significant traction in personal care.

In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, Plix recorded revenue of Rs 156 crores, reinforcing its strong consumer demand and market presence.

Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, Plix aims to replicate its success in new categories, particularly haircare, expanding its reach beyond skincare and nutraceuticals.

Additionally, the brand has plans for global expansion, tapping into international markets to establish itself as a trusted name in plant-based wellness. With its strong brand philosophy and a growing product portfolio, Plix is well on its way to becoming a global leader in the health and personal care space.

