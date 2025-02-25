Amazon India claims 26% annual increase in same- or next-day delivery for paid members

Amazon Prime has increased the number of PIN codes serviced under same-day or next-day delivery by more than 11 per cent in 2024

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon India on Monday claimed that it has recorded a 26 per cent increase in same-day or next-day delivery for its paid users – Prime members.

The company said that Amazon Prime has increased the number of PIN codes serviced under same-day or next-day delivery by more than 11 per cent in 2024.

“Amazon Prime Members in India enjoyed fastest-ever delivery speeds in 2024. More than 41 crore items were delivered the same or next day, a 26 per cent increase year over year,” the company said.

Prime Members are required to pay a fee to avail quick deliveries and waiver of charges on shipments. Amazon India said that in 2024 it delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members with delivery of more than 41 crore items the same day or next day.

The e-commerce firm said close to 20 crore units from everyday essentials selection were delivered the same or next day in India in 2024, which is nearly 23 per cent higher on a YoY basis.