Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Amazon India claims 26% annual increase in same- or next-day delivery for paid members

PTI
By PTI
33
0
Representative Image | Credit: Unsplash
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Amazon Prime has increased the number of PIN codes serviced under same-day or next-day delivery by more than 11 per cent in 2024

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon India on Monday claimed that it has recorded a 26 per cent increase in same-day or next-day delivery for its paid users – Prime members.

The company said that Amazon Prime has increased the number of PIN codes serviced under same-day or next-day delivery by more than 11 per cent in 2024.

“Amazon Prime Members in India enjoyed fastest-ever delivery speeds in 2024. More than 41 crore items were delivered the same or next day, a 26 per cent increase year over year,” the company said.

Prime Members are required to pay a fee to avail quick deliveries and waiver of charges on shipments. Amazon India said that in 2024 it delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members with delivery of more than 41 crore items the same day or next day.

The e-commerce firm said close to 20 crore units from everyday essentials selection were delivered the same or next day in India in 2024, which is nearly 23 per cent higher on a YoY basis.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Electronic, electrical goods industry should target $100 bn exports in next 5-7 yrs: Goyal

In January, the export volume of electronic goods was $3 billionNew Delhi: The Indian electronics and electrical industry should...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In