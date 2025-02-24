Zouk names Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

With this collaboration, the brand aims to further strengthen its presence in the bag space, and reach more consumers

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle brand Zouk has onboarded Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand aims to further strengthen its presence in the bag space, and reach more consumers.

“Partnering with Sanon is a big step forward for us. Her influence and love for Indian craftsmanship align perfectly with our vision of creating stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed handbags,” said Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-Founder of Zouk in a press release.

“Zouk’s approach to design instantly resonated with me. I love brands that tell a story, and Zouk does that effortlessly. I am excited to be part of this journey and represent a brand that truly celebrates contemporary Indian fashion,” said Sanon.

Founded in 2015 by IIM Ahmedabad batchmates the company has scaled up in a capital efficient manner and has over seven lakh customers across India.

Initially focusing on handbags, the brand expanded into the luggage category this year, introducing backpacks and trolley bags. Currently, Zouk collaborates with over 1,000 artisans from across India.