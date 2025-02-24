Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Zouk names Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

With this collaboration, the brand aims to further strengthen its presence in the bag space, and reach more consumers

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle brand Zouk has onboarded Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand aims to further strengthen its presence in the bag space, and reach more consumers.

“Partnering with Sanon is a big step forward for us. Her influence and love for Indian craftsmanship align perfectly with our vision of creating stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed handbags,” said Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-Founder of Zouk in a press release.

“Zouk’s approach to design instantly resonated with me. I love brands that tell a story, and Zouk does that effortlessly. I am excited to be part of this journey and represent a brand that truly celebrates contemporary Indian fashion,” said Sanon.

Founded in 2015 by IIM Ahmedabad batchmates the company has scaled up in a capital efficient manner and has over seven lakh customers across India.

Initially focusing on handbags, the brand expanded into the luggage category this year, introducing backpacks and trolley bags. Currently, Zouk collaborates with over 1,000 artisans from across India.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Fashor expands with new stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore

Fashor has also opened stores in Kattupakkam, Chennai, and RS Puram, Coimbatore. The Kattupakkam outlet is Fashor’s first exclusive...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In