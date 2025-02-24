Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Tribe Amrapali launches 31st store in Srinagar

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The latest outlet marks the brand’s 31st store in India, following the opening of its 30th store in Agra and 29th at Chennai Airport

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, a sub-brand of House of Amrapali, has expanded its retail footprint with a new store at Srinagar International Airport, the company said in a press release.

The latest outlet marks the brand’s 31st store in India, following the opening of its 30th store in Agra and 29th at Chennai Airport.

“This 31st store in Srinagar is a dream realized. With this store at the airport, we bring our India-modern aesthetic to a space where travelers from across the world can experience the essence of a Tribe Muse, carrying a piece of India’s artistic heritage with them wherever they go,” said Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali.

Founded by Arora in March 2013, the online-first brand Tribe Amrapali specialises in silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery, with retail stores in cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, Guwahati, Prayagraj, and Jammu.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Decathlon unveils new store at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

The store introduces a bespoke customization service, allowing customers to personalize jerseys, t-shirts, caps, and shoes in just 10...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In