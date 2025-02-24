Tribe Amrapali launches 31st store in Srinagar

The latest outlet marks the brand’s 31st store in India, following the opening of its 30th store in Agra and 29th at Chennai Airport

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, a sub-brand of House of Amrapali, has expanded its retail footprint with a new store at Srinagar International Airport, the company said in a press release.

The latest outlet marks the brand’s 31st store in India, following the opening of its 30th store in Agra and 29th at Chennai Airport.

“This 31st store in Srinagar is a dream realized. With this store at the airport, we bring our India-modern aesthetic to a space where travelers from across the world can experience the essence of a Tribe Muse, carrying a piece of India’s artistic heritage with them wherever they go,” said Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali.

Founded by Arora in March 2013, the online-first brand Tribe Amrapali specialises in silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery, with retail stores in cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, Guwahati, Prayagraj, and Jammu.