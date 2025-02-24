Reliance Retail renews partnership with Green Practices

By leveraging innovative waste solutions, the association aims to minimise environmental impact and promote responsible consumption

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail has renewed its strategic partnership with Green Practices, a waste management company based out of Mumbai, for efficient retail waste management.

By leveraging innovative waste solutions, the association aims to minimise environmental impact and promote responsible consumption. The strategic partnership has been at the forefront of addressing one of urban India’s most critical challenges – efficient and responsible waste management – across more than 45 Reliance Smart stores and 28 Sahkari Bhandar outlets.

“At Reliance, we are committed to minimising our environmental impact while maximizing operations. Our partnership with Green Practices is about redefining responsible retailing. Together, we hope to demonstrate that sustainability and operational efficiency can go hand in hand,” said Vinay Adhye, Vice President and Business Head at Reliance Retail.

Since the inception of the partnership in 2019, Reliance Retail and Green Practices have managed waste through advanced segregation, composting, and recycling systems, ensuring that the majority of waste collected is repurposed. To date, the initiative has managed over 48 lakh tonnes of waste, averaging more than 77 thousand tonnes per month.

“Our partnership with Reliance Retail has been a powerful example of how strategic associations can drive meaningful environmental change,” said Mana Shah, Founder of Green Practices. “We are integrating circular economy principles into retail operations, and therefore transforming waste into valuable resources. Through this, we hope to inspire industry-wide change.”