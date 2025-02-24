Louvre expands footprint with 1st store in Great India Place Mall, Noida

At its new 3,000 sq. ft. showroom in GIP Mall, customers can explore an extensive range of meticulously crafted furniture pieces

New Delhi: Louvre, a distinguished name in modern home furniture, has officially launched its first experience centre at Great India Place Mall, Noida. With a strong foundation in designing, producing, and delivering premium home furniture, Louvre is poised to redefine the shopping experience with its commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative solutions.

Known for its personalised approach, Louvre ensures that every customer receives tailored services that meet their specific requirements. The brand’s unique architectural interior solutions allow homeowners to refresh their spaces cost-effectively while reducing environmental impact. By leveraging the latest manufacturing machinery and technology, the Louvre continues to stay ahead in the industry, offering premium furniture at competitive prices.

At its new 3,000 sq. ft. showroom in GIP Mall, customers can explore an extensive range of meticulously crafted furniture pieces. Each item is manufactured with precision at Louvre’s state-of-the-art factory in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, ensuring durability, elegance, and superior functionality.

Additionally, the Louvre boasts a vast distribution network spanning from Jammu & Kashmir to Karnataka, providing white-label manufacturing solutions for channel partners.

Comprehensive Services for Enhanced Experience

Louvre goes beyond just selling furniture by offering a full suite of services, including:

A skilled team ensures seamless execution of projects with precision and efficiency. Architectural Interior Solutions: The Louvre provides re-facing options to upgrade existing furniture with premium finishes instead of complete replacements.

Expert guidance in selecting and customizing furniture that aligns with personal and project needs. Project Management: End-to-end support, from development to installation, ensuring flawless execution.

Expansion Plans

Following the success of its Noida launch, the Louvre is already gearing up for its next milestone. The brand plans to open a second and significantly larger experience center in Delhi NCR, covering an expansive 10,000 sq. ft. This expansion reinforces Louvre’s mission to provide premium-quality, sustainable, and stylish furniture solutions to a broader audience. Founded by Sharon Aggarwal, the brand also plans to open 20 stores by year-end.