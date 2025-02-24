Fashor expands with new stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore

Fashor has also opened stores in Kattupakkam, Chennai, and RS Puram, Coimbatore. The Kattupakkam outlet is Fashor’s first exclusive brand store

New Delhi: Women’s ethnic wear brand Fashor has opened new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in Bangalore, Chennai, and Coimbatore. This expansion is part of Fashor’s strategy to strengthen its omnichannel presence, the company said in a release on Monday.

Fashor is introducing two store formats – Fashor Luxe and Fashor. Fashion Luxe stores offer limited-edition, high-end ethnic and fusion wear with intricate craftsmanship and premium fabrics. Fashor stores continue the brand’s commitment to affordable, high-quality ethnic and fusion wear for fashion-forward women.

The first Fashor Luxe store was launched on Commercial Street, Bangalore, on 16 February 2025. Located in a prime high-street fashion area, the store spans 1,175 sq. ft. across two floors, offering an upscale shopping experience. Another Fashor Luxe store has opened in T Nagar, Chennai, a popular shopping hub, bringing an elegant shopping experience to the city.

Fashor has also opened stores in Kattupakkam, Chennai, and RS Puram, Coimbatore. The Kattupakkam outlet is Fashor’s first exclusive brand store and has quickly become a popular women’s wear destination. The Coimbatore store combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs, making Fashor’s unique collections more accessible to customers in the region.

“Our vision is to democratize designer fashion and bring it closer to women across India. Expanding into Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore allows us to connect with women who appreciate unique designs, inclusive sizing, and affordable pricing. Our expansion isn’t just about growing our retail footprint; it’s about empowering women to express their individuality through fashion,” said Vikram Kankaria, chief executive officer (CEO), Fashor.

This expansion supports Fashor’s omnichannel strategy, complementing its digital presence on Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, and its own website and app, as well as retail spaces in Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. Supported by a $5 million investment from Blume Ventures, Fashor aims to open over 100 exclusive brand outlets across India by 2027.

The brand’s popularity has been boosted by its collaboration with Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan as the face of the “Dil Se Indian” campaign. As Fashor continues its journey to become India’s leading women’s fashion brand, these new stores highlight its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and customer-centricity.