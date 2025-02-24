Decathlon unveils new store at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

The store introduces a bespoke customization service, allowing customers to personalize jerseys, t-shirts, caps, and shoes in just 10 minutes.

New Delhi: Sports brand Decathlon has opened its latest flagship store at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its journey to inspire movement through sport. With this launch, Decathlon now operates 132 stores across India, a release by the company said on Monday.

Spanning 1066 square meters, the two-story store offers an extensive range of high-quality and affordable sporting equipment, apparel, and accessories for over 60 sports. Designed to provide an exceptional shopping experience, the store features a modern layout with hassle-free self-checkout counters for a seamless omnichannel journey.

For the first time in Mumbai, the store includes Decathlon’s innovative multiball court play area, crafted to engage children and inspire the next generation to embrace an active lifestyle.

“Mumbai thrives on energy and ambition, making it the perfect place for Decathlon to expand. Our partnership with Phoenix Marketcity enables us to connect with a diverse community and inspire movement. From expert advice to interactive experiences, we want to empower people to lead active lifestyles,” said Sankar Chatterjee, CEO of Decathlon India.

The store introduces a bespoke customization service, allowing customers to personalize jerseys, t-shirts, caps, and shoes in just 10 minutes, starting at ₹99. This feature enhances the shopping experience, enabling customers to create unique, personalized products.

Rashmi Sen, CEO of Retail at The Phoenix Mills Limited, commented, “The launch of Decathlon at Phoenix Marketcity enhances our retail portfolio and meets the growing demand for fitness and outdoor activities. This collaboration aligns with our vision of offering world-class experiences and fosters a dynamic sports culture within our community.”

Founded in 1976, Decathlon is a global multi-specialist sports brand that caters to all skill levels, from beginners to elite athletes. With 101,000 teammates and 1,750 stores worldwide, Decathlon aims to move people through the wonders of sport, promoting a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, established in 2011, spans 2.1 million square feet and attracts over 1.5 million visitors annually. It hosts international brands such as Zara, Uniqlo, and H&M, alongside Indian favourites like Nykaa and Masaba. The mall offers a variety of entertainment options, including The Game Palacio, PVR P[XL], and Dublin Square, the city’s largest indoor concert venue.