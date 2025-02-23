How D2C brand Put Simply is making waves in Indian skincare

For the financial year 2024-25, the brand has set a revenue target of Rs 2 crore

Founded in 2022 by Anirudh Kastia, Put Simply is a skincare brand dedicated to formulating superior products tailored to the needs of sensitive Indian skin. As a bootstrapped venture, the brand has focused on innovation and quality, gaining traction with its best-selling Beat the Sun sunscreen, which has become a consumer favourite.

With a commitment to providing cutting-edge sun care solutions, Put Simply aims to expand its product portfolio while maintaining its emphasis on efficacy and skin-friendliness.

For the financial year 2024-25, the brand has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 2 crore.

The company aligns its growth strategy with technological enablers such as Shopify for e-commerce operations, Notion for internal management, Shiprocket for logistics, Convertway for marketing automation, and Judgeme for customer reviews. These tools help streamline operations and enhance customer experience, supporting Put Simply’s mission to establish itself as a trusted name in the Indian skincare market.