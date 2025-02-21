Register Now
Pee Safe to reach 30,000 retail touch points by March 2025

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
Founded in 2017 by Vikas Bagaria, Pee Safe has gained widespread recognition, particularly for its toilet seat sanitizers and panty liners

Bengaluru: Personal hygiene company Pee Safe is targeting to reach more than 30,000 retail touch points across the country by the end of the current fiscal year (FY 2025).

The direct-to-consumer brand sells feminine hygiene and health products, including  sanitisers, menstrual cups, sanitary pads, tampons and intimate wellness products. Founded in 2017 by Vikas Bagaria, it has gained widespread recognition, particularly for its toilet seat sanitizers and panty liners, which remain its highest-selling products.

Pee Safe also expanded its product portfolio with two sub-brands, Domina and FURR, each catering to distinct aspects of wellness and personal care.

The brand is backed by investors such as Alkemi Growth Capital, NATCO Pharma Ltd., and Zerodha.

To drive its operations efficiently, it collaborates with key business enablers such as Microsoft as its technical partner, Amazon in e-commerce distribution, Bizom for data-driven decision-making, Unicommerce for smooth supply chain operations. Additionally, its website and online presence are powered by Shopify, enhancing its direct-to-consumer reach.

