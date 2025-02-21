Register Now
Danish footwear brand ECCO opens 3 new stores in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
New ECCO stores are located at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, DLF Promenade in New Delhi and Pacific Mall in New Delhi

Bengaluru: Danish footwear brand ECCO has launched three new stores in the country located at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, DLF Promenade in New Delhi and Pacific Mall in New Delhi, the company said in a press release.

“India is a key market for ECCO, and we are excited to further strengthen our presence in Mumbai and Delhi. These new store openings represent a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to bring our premium footwear collections closer to our customers,” said Sumeet Lohia, Country Manager of ECCO Shoes India. 

“We are witnessing high consumer interest, with repeat customers accounting for 50% of our sales. Our expansion plan focuses on key retail hubs in India’s top six cities. By the end of 2026, we plan to have a robust presence in all key malls,” he added.

The new outlets feature the brand’s full range for men and women, including Biom, Cozmo, Metropole, Street, S-Three, Sculpted, and its shoe care kit.

ECCO is a family-owned company founded in Denmark in 1963. Currently, it has a presence in 88 countries through more than 2,000 stores and 14,000 sales points. The company opened its first store in India in November 2019, marking its official entry into the market.

