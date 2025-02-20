Register Now
Scandalous Foods partners with Zepto Café

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: scandalousfoods.in
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Bengaluru:  Mumbai-based sweet innovation brand Scandalous Foods has partnered with Zepto Café, the food and beverage division of quick-commerce company Zepto. Through this collaboration, customers can now order desserts from the brand delivered within just 10 minutes of ordering.

“Mithais have always been a staple of Indian celebrations and everyday indulgence, and with Zepto Café, we are ensuring they reach customers at the right moment—fresh, fast, and irresistible,” said Sanket S, Co-Founder of Scandalous Foods in a press release. 

“By leveraging Zepto’s robust distribution network, we are not only expanding the accessibility of mithais but also gaining valuable insights into consumer impulse buying trends across different regions,” he added.

The rollout of this partnership will initially cover key metro cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and soon, Kolkata.  Zepto will also introduce exclusive discounts on these products at multiple points throughout the year.

Scandalous Foods was founded in August 2022 by Sanket and Pravesh Amin. Founded in August 2022, the company offers sweets with a 6-month shelf life, available in convenient single-serve sizes. Currently, operating as a B2B company, it has aspirations for expansion into business to consumer (B2C) and B2B2C markets.

