Pinq Polka eyes 300% revenue growth in FY26, entry into quick commerce

The innerwear brand targets Rs 35 crore revenue with expansion into quick commerce, marketplaces, and Gen Z collections.

New Delhi: Intimate hygiene brand Pinq Polka plans to achieve 300% growth in revenue for the next fiscal year, aiming for Rs 35 crore, up from Rs 12 crore this year. This growth is driven by robust brand marketing, product range expansion, and a strategic focus on digital channels, including quick commerce and leading online marketplaces, the company founders said in an interaction.

The brand’s growth comes on the heels of its appearance on Shark Tank India. “From hearing Vineeta’s ‘Ooh, amazing!’ to Anupam’s heartfelt ‘Salaam aapko’ for our persistence, Shark Tank was a game-changer. It reaffirmed our vision and is helping us normalize conversations around hygiene and lifestyle,” said Manveen Sharma, Founder Pinq Polka.

The brand plans to introduce exclusive collections designed for Gen Z, further strengthening its online presence through quick commerce, marketplaces, and its D2C website. International expansion is also on the horizon via Amazon.

In terms of technology, Pink Polka uses automated inventory management to personalise customer interactions. Founders’ active involvement in customer engagement ensures trust-building and valuable feedback for continuous product improvement.

While currently, 30% of sales come from D2C, 30% from marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, and Myntra, and 40% from quick commerce, the brand is now exploring offline expansion. Its first offline presence is in Broadway, a store chain that empowers D2C brands, with plans for experiential pop-ups to resonate with Gen Z’s love for interactive shopping.

For acquisition, the brand uses influencer collaborations, interactive reels, and educational content, while retention is driven by AI-powered personalized communication and a dedicated customer excellence team.