Meesho launches content commerce platform Creator Club

New Delhi: Buoyed by the three-fold growth in order volume through content commerce, SoftBank-backed e-tailer Meesho on Wednesday said it has launched a dedicated platform for the segment.

The platform, Creator Club, will enable content creators directly collaborate with sellers on Meesho and monetise their content.

“With the launch of Meesho Creator Club, we are doubling down on our mission to democratise internet commerce, empowering creators with the right tools and resources they need to thrive. By driving growth and engagement through authentic, relatable content, our platform is reshaping the future of e-commerce,” Meesho General Manager, Monetization and Content Commerce, Prasanna Arunachalam said in a statement.

While testing content commerce in 2024, Meesho recorded a three-fold increase in order volume on its platform.

Content commerce is a way of marketing products using digital content such as articles, blogs, and short videos, among others.

Meesho claims that its content commerce initiative has reached over 14.5 million users in a year and therefore it has launched a dedicated platform for the segment.

Creator Club will provide opportunities for content creators of all sizes including those from tier 3 and tier 4 cities, the company said, adding that it will provide real-time performance analytics, faster payouts, and direct collaboration opportunities.

Sources at Meesho said that the platform will remove middle men involved in connecting content creators with the sellers.

“Meesho will further expand the Creator Club by onboarding a diverse range of creators, ensuring the programme appeals to both micro and nano-influencers, as well as larger content creators,” the company said.