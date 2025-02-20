Lenskart’s audio eyewear Phonic now available on Zepto

Phonic features Bluetooth audio with up to 7 hours of playtime and ensures all-day connectivity for calls, music, and voice assistants on the go

Bengaluru: Gurugram-based omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has introduced its newly launched audio eyewear, Phonic, on the quick commerce platform Zepto, enabling delivery within 10 minutes.

“With Zepto’s quick delivery services, Phonic is now just minutes away from reaching our customers,” said Madhur Acharya, Vice President E-commerce. “This partnership redefines convenience in e-commerce, ensuring that cutting-edge technology and stylish functionality are available on demand—seamlessly, quickly, and effortlessly.”

Phonic features Bluetooth audio with up to 7 hours of playtime and ensures all-day connectivity for calls, music, and voice assistants on the go. Intuitive voice commands support both Android and iOS, enabling easy messaging, reminders, and music control, while smart button navigation allows function switching with a single click.

Its sunglasses are priced at Rs 4,999, while zero-powered glasses are available for Rs 3,999. Customers can choose between Hustlr colours, available in blue and black.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has quickly become one of India’s fastest-growing consumer internet companies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it delivers over 40,000 products across categories in just 10 minutes via its network of delivery hubs across the country.

“At Zepto, speed isn’t just a promise—it’s our DNA,” said Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Culture Officer at Zepto. “Partnering with Lenskart to deliver Phonic in just 10 minutes is a game-changer for the way users experience innovation and I thank our sellers for enabling this.”