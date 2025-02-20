Register Now
John Abraham-backed NOTO Ice Cream raises Rs 15 Crore

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The funds will be utilised for expanding into tier-1 and tier-2 cities, launching new flavours and formats, expanding market presence, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting brand awareness

Bengaluru: Homegrown guilt-free ice cream brand NOTO Ice Cream has raised Rs 15 crore in its latest funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from JITO and Lets Venture.

The funds will be utilised for expanding into tier-1 and tier-2 cities, launching new flavours and formats for the summer, supporting marketing on food-tech aggregators and quick-commerce platforms, upgrading infrastructure, and boosting brand awareness through experiences.

“At NOTO, Eating, Not Cheating is at the heart of everything we do – we serve desserts that are guilt-free and full of flavor. As we continue to redefine the ice cream experience, we are excited to scale new heights. We appreciate IPV’s support in this journey,” said Varun Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO, NOTO.

NOTO is operational across multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, and is expanding aggressively into new markets such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. The brand is listed on food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, as well as quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart and Flipkart.

“NOTO ice-cream is solving this problem with its unique flavours that don’t compromise on either taste or nutritional values. At IPV, we are drawn to the startup’s commitment to address a real consumer need. Their vision to redefine desserts aligns with lots of Indians, making it a scalable startup with meaningful impact,” said Vinay Bansal, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

NOTO Ice Cream was founded in 2019 by Sheth, a chef and serial entrepreneur with experience in the hospitality industry, and Ashni Shah, a design and fashion enthusiast with expertise in marketing and operations. The brand is backed by well-known personalities such as John Abraham, Rannvijay Singha, and Kunal Bahl.

