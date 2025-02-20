From college project to specialty retail: Golfoy eyes Rs 40 cr revenue by FY30

Golfoy.com plans to expand its reach by setting up 10 stores by 2027, with a mix of locations inside golf clubs and independent central stores.

New Delhi: Golf retail e-commerce platform Golfoy.com is set to double its revenue by FY30, with projections reaching up to Rs 40 crore. Founded in 2014 by Tushar Narang and his childhood friends, the platform has grown exponentially by catering to the needs of India’s 1,20,000-strong golfing community, the company founder said in an interaction.

Despite golf being a niche sport in India, Golfoy.com has captured a significant 15% market share and continues to grow at 100% year-on-year. The company’s success is attributed to its strategic focus on serving existing golfers with quality products and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Bridging Gaps in Indian Golf Retail

Narang’s passion for golf began during his teenage years in Chandigarh, India’s golf hub, known for producing 70-80% of the country’s top golfers. However, he noticed a significant gap in accessing quality equipment, even for professionals. This inspired him to launch Golfoy.com as a college project, which later evolved into a full-fledged business.

“Back in 2009-10, finding the right golf gear in India was extremely challenging. That’s what inspired me to start Golfoy.com—to make golf more accessible and convenient for Indian golfers,” shared Narang.

Since its inception, the platform has played a pivotal role in expanding India’s golf market by ensuring product availability at competitive prices. “We ship to over 140 cities every month and attract around 40,000 golfers to our website monthly, driving overall market growth,” Narang added.

Navigating Challenges and Strategic Growth

Operating in a niche market comes with its own set of challenges. According to Narang, the lack of dedicated media channels and mainstream awareness of golf in India poses significant marketing challenges. Additionally, the finite target audience and market share limitations are scale-bound factors impacting growth.“Golf remains an elite, niche market in India, and we already hold a 15% market share.

Realistically, the upper limit is around 25-30%,” said Narang. However, the company is optimistic about future growth through strategic expansion and diversification. “We are exploring new brands and looking to bring international names to India. By FY30, we are eyeing revenues of around Rs 40 crores,” Narang revealed.

Focus on Technology and Customer Experience

Golfoy.com is fundamentally a tech-driven company, with all technology solutions developed in-house. The platform focuses on advanced customer behaviour analytics, personalization, and seamless navigation to enhance user engagement.“Unlike other e-commerce segments, golfers need guidance when selecting equipment.

We provide detailed product information, personalized buying guides, and segmented product selection for different skill levels. This level of customization isn’t available on generic marketplaces,” explained Narang.

Maintaining Brand Value Amid Market Competition

Amidst aggressive discounting by smaller retailers, Golfoy.com has maintained its pricing strategy to ensure long-term profitability. “We are letting smaller retailers take the hit, which will weaken their position over time. Disciplined pricing helps us maintain brand value and profit margins,” Narang stated.

Expansion Plans and Future Outlook

Golfoy.com plans to expand its reach by setting up 10 stores by 2027, with a mix of locations inside golf clubs and independent central stores. The company also aims to diversify beyond golf into other sports and lifestyle categories. While Narang acknowledges that golf’s growth in India is gradual, he remains optimistic about the future.“With economic growth, rising aspirations, and global influence, there’s still plenty of room for expansion.

We’re committed to staying at the forefront of golf retail in India,” he concluded. With its strategic focus on customer experience, disciplined pricing, and tech-driven solutions,