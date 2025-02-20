Dogsee chew raises $8mn in series B funding

Shivanssh Holdings, Poddar Family Office, and Ektha.com Lead Investment Round to Support Dogsee’s Vision of Becoming the World’s Largest Himalayan Chew Manufacturer

New Delhi: Pet treat brand Dogsee Chew has secured $8 mn in Series B funding. The round was led by Ektha.com, with participation from promoters, Shivanssh Holdings, and Poddar Family Office. This latest investment brings Dogsee’s total funding to $22 million and will accelerate its global expansion while enhancing production capabilities.

Founded in 2015, Dogsee Chew has rapidly emerged as a premium pet treat brand known for its all-natural, human-grade chews. Currently available in over 30 countries, the brand continues to gain popularity among pet parents worldwide for its commitment to quality and sustainability.

With the new capital, Dogsee plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities by upgrading existing factories and establishing a state-of-the-art production facility. The brand will also strengthen its Amazon Global Selling strategy to enhance its international presence, particularly in the United States and Canada.

“Dogsee is the only company manufacturing yak chews in the Himalayan hills at this scale, and we are committed to further strengthening our production capabilities in the region. With this funding, we aim to become the largest Himalayan chew manufacturer in the world while ensuring the highest quality standards in every product we deliver,” said Sneh Sharma, Co-founder & CMO of Dogsee.

“With the premiumization of the pet food category on the rise, the demand for our human-grade chews is exploding. This investment ensures we are well-prepared to meet this demand by scaling production and expanding our presence globally. To make our products more accessible, we also plan to open distribution hubs in key international markets, allowing our retail partners to seamlessly access Dogsee Chews with shorter lead times,” added Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder & CEO of Dogsee.

“Dogsee has built a strong global brand in the natural pet food space, and their dedication to quality and sustainability makes them an exciting investment opportunity. We believe their expansion strategy will not only solidify their market leadership but also set new benchmarks in the pet food industry,” said Sreenivasa Musani Reddy, Managing Director of Ekta.

With this funding round, Dogsee Chew is well-positioned to lead the Himalayan Chew market globally, cementing its position as a category leader in natural pet nutrition.