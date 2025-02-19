VIP Clothing Ltd. appoints Kapil Pathare as Deputy Managing Director

Pathare has been an integral part of VIP Clothing Ltd. for over two decades. With a B.Com degree and an MBA

New Delhi: Innerwear brand VIP Clothing Ltd. has announced the promotion of Kapil Pathare to the position of Deputy Managing Director. This decision, approved at the company’s Board of Directors meeting on February 12, 2025, recognizes Mr. Pathare’s longstanding contributions and strategic leadership in the organization’s growth and vision, the company said in a release.

Pathare has been an integral part of VIP Clothing Ltd. for over two decades. With a B.Com degree and an MBA, he has played a crucial role in shaping the company’s manufacturing, quality control, and customer service initiatives. His forward-thinking approach has significantly influenced the brand’s marketing and business strategies, fostering innovation and market expansion.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Pathare stated, “It’s always gratifying to see efforts come to fruition. My vision has always been to elevate VIP Clothing Ltd.’s legacy through strategic brand positioning and marketing. Over the decades, our consumer base has evolved, and so has our brand. Our journey has been defined by adaptability and reinvention, and I look forward to steering this momentum forward.

Established in 1971, VIP Clothing Ltd. is a legacy brand in the Indian apparel industry, specializing in intimate wear and innerwear. The company has built a strong reputation for quality, ethics, and customer satisfaction, with a portfolio of renowned brands including VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader, Brat, and RIVOLTA. VIP clothing Ltd. operates a vast network of 550 dealers and 110,000 retail outlets across India, supported by six regional offices.