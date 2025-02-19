Raymond’s Debdeep Sinha, Vipul Mathur transition to new roles, Neeraj Nagpal comes on board: Sources

Debdeep Sinha is being elevated to CBO, Innerwear & SleepZ; Vipul Mathur will head Raymond Ethnix & Home and Neeraj Nagpal is being appointed CBO-Apparel, MTM & The Raymond Shop as per industry sources…

As the new financial year approaches, Raymond is putting together an aggressive growth plan for each business. The Company is working to deploy the best leadership in every business with a view to greater success. Sources have told IndiaRetailing that all retail led businesses viz Apparel, MTM and Retail Business will now be put together under one leadership. Aside from this, MBO focused distribution led businesses viz: Innerwear & Sleepz and any other incubation businesses will be clubbed together.

According to industry sources, Debdeep Sinha (Chief Business Officer – Apparel) will be transitioning to the role of Chief Business Officer – Innerwear & Sleepwear (IW & Sleepz).

With a leadership experience of 30+ years across lifestyle retail and services, Debdeep comes with a robust expertise in driving corporate strategy and propelling businesses towards unprecedented growth.

He contributes effectively vis-à-vis ingenious strategic initiatives with a specialisation in Revenue and Profitability Maximization via front leadership, step-change turnaround management, merchandise pricing strategy.

He has done a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering and has completed his PGDM from IIM, Bangalore.

As Chief Business Officer – Apparel, Debdeep is responsible for four marquee brands ofthe Group – Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, Color Plus and Parx.

He has over 30 years of work experience having worked in diversified industries like retail, textiles and garments, energy, petrochemicals, and IT services. He is a retail industry veteran with more than 2 decades of experience during which he has launched new brands, new concepts, set up factories and ran pan India operations under diverse market dynamics.

He has also been honoured with the ‘Top 50 Retail Professionals’ award in India by Asia Congress. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta and MBA from IIM, Bangalore.

Prior to joining Raymond, Debdeep was COO, Trends Footwear (Reliance Retail) and led a business size of Rs 800 crore with end-to-end operational accountability.

Vipul Mathur to head Raymond Ethnix & Raymond Home: Sources

Sources have told IndiaRetailing that new businesses chasing exponential growth opportunities including Raymond Home & Ethnix will be clubbed together and that Vipul Mathur, CBO-New Businesses will now lead the leadership teams of both businesses. The idea behind Vipul’s elevation and of giving him the added portfolios is that Raymond wants to build new businesses quickly, as legacy business (especially textiles and formalwear) are falling out of consumer graces.

Vipul is a transformational leader with 20+ years in ecommerce, retail, and branding. He has led business transformations and innovation in startups and big firms including previously driving a digital-first, omnichannel strategy for Nykaa Fashion. His focus is on enhancing growth, profitability, and consumer experience. He is passionate about making businesses consumer-centric and has a data-driven approach.

An alumni of Purdue University, Sydney, and Stanford University, Vipul is also a certified coach and mentor empowering teams to achieve industry-first milestones. He has been awarded a Lifetime Award for contribution to the Indian Retail Industry. Some of his notable achievements include implementing Van Heusen’s My Fit tech platform, bringing SKULT’s athleisure brand to fruition, and he has been instrumental in Mufti’s transformation and making it IPO ready.

Neeraj Nagpal to join Raymond as Chief Business Officer – Apparel, MTM & TRS

Since the slowdown of its textile business (as per results of the last 3 quarters), Raymond is shuffling its organisational structure to create more bandwidth for its business leaders to play to their potential. With a view to revamp their branded business, the Company has appointed Neeraj Nagpal, who will join as Chief Business Officer – Apparel, MTM and TRS.

The Apparel leadership team along with Heads of Retail and MTM will now report to Neeraj, while he will report to the Managing Director, Raymond Lifestyle Limited.

A seasoned professional with over 27 years of experience in the Fashion and Retail sectors with a proven track record of driving sustained profitable growth, Neeraj will join Raymond from Bazaar Retail Private Ltd., Kolkata, where he worked as Chief Executive Officer and was responsible for driving innovation, business growth and brand enhancement. Before that, he was associated with K Raheja Group – Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) – Pantaloon, Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, ITC Ltd., and Ashima Ltd. (Attires).

Neeraj is a PG Diploma in Garment Manufacturing Technology from NIFT, New Delhi and a B.E. (Civil) from Government Engineering College (GEC), Jabalpur. Additionally, he has completed Leadership program from Harvard Business School (HBS), USA and EPGP in Management (Marketing & Finance), from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon.