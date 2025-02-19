Register Now
Menswear brand Citrus Clothing launches 3 stores in Odisha

Odisha has emerged as a strong market for Citrus Clothing, prompting the brand to launch its new stores in DN Mall, Bhubaneswar; a standalone store in Puri; and another in Angul

Mumbai: Menswear brand Citrus Clothing on Tuesday announced expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of three experiential stores in Odisha, offering fashion buffs personalised styling services with trained fashion consultants.

Odisha has emerged as a strong market for Citrus Clothing, prompting the brand to launch its new stores in DN Mall, Bhubaneswar; a standalone store in Puri; and another in Angul, the company said.

Bootstrapped since 2000, the company has grown from a Rs 10 lakh investment to a Rs 100 crore brand over the period of time.

“Odisha has always been close to our hearts, and this expansion is a testament to our deep-rooted connection with the region,” Citrus Clothing Founder Hitesh Jain said.

With steady expansion and a loyal customer base, the company is set for over 50 per cent growth in the next fiscal year, it said without divulging further details.

