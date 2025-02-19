Marks & Spencer appoints Manish Kapoor as Managing Director for India

Kapoor began his career as a store merchandiser at Pantaloon Retail India and then joined Madura Garments as a retail manager

New Delhi: Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced the appointment of Manish Kapoor as the Managing Director of M&S India, effective April 2025. Kapoor joins from Pepe Jeans, where he served as CEO, bringing extensive experience in the retail and fashion industry.

As M&S India continues to strengthen its presence in the country, Kapoor’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth, customer engagement, and operational excellence. His appointment is part of M&S’s broader international business reset, focused on capital-light partnerships and a multi-platform online strategy for sustainable long-term expansion.

Mark Lemming, Managing Director – International Marks & Spencer, said, “Our international business reset prioritizes strategic action to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Manish Kapoor’s expertise in the Indian retail market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our customer experience in India.”

Kapoor will report to Mark Lemming and will lead M&S’s India operations, strategy, and business growth initiatives. His appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the Indian market, where M&S has steadily expanded its retail and digital presence.

Kapoor began his career as a store merchandiser at Pantaloon Retail India and then joined Madura Garments as a retail manager. Then, he joined Benetton Group as zonal head – West and South India and then rose to the position of business head – South East Asia and Australia. He also worked at Brand Marketing India and then joined Pepe Jeans London.