GJEPC appoints Kirit Bhansali as Chairman, Shaunak Parikh as Vice Chairman

Bengaluru: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the country’s apex nodal trade body, announced the appointment of Kirit Bhansali as Chairman and Shaunak Parikh as Vice Chairman, as per media reports.

The formation of the new Committee of Administration (CoA) was declared following the conclusion of the recent election.

Bhansali, previously the vice chairman, was promoted to chairman, succeeding Vipul Shah.

“Our vision is to drive transformative growth for India’s gem and jewellery industry through strategic initiatives, innovative projects, and collaborative efforts,” said Bhansali. “From advancing flagship projects like the India Jewellery Park in Mumbai and the Gem Bourse in Jaipur to expanding our global footprint with initiatives like Saudijex in Saudi Arabia and IJEX Dubai, we aim to position India as a global leader in technology, design, and manufacturing.”

“Together, we will strive to achieve the ambitious export target of $100 billion by 2047, aligning with our Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat,” Bhansali further added.

Parikh is one of the Directors of Mahendra Brothers Group of Companies, which specialises in manufacturing and marketing diamonds and diamond jewellery. He has previously held many roles at GJEPC, including serving as the Convener of the banking, insurance, and taxation committee, as well as Convener of International Exhibitions.

“I sincerely thank all the industry members for entrusting me with this responsibility and giving me the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our remarkable gem and jewellery sector,” said Parikh. “This is a crucial time for the industry, and the challenges before us demand bold vision and decisive action. The Council will continue to collaborate closely with the government to shape policies that not only drive growth but also address the pressing concerns of our exporters in an ever-evolving global market.”