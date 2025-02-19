Garment industry actively embracing sustainable practices: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that the garment industry is actively and extensively embracing sustainable practices and waste management through recycling

New Delhi: The garment industry is actively embracing sustainable practices and waste management through recycling with a view to boost domestic manufacturing, AEPC said on Tuesday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri also said within a short span of two years, Bharat Tex has become a major platform for the active engagement of stakeholders of the entire value chain of textiles, forging new collaborations and partnership between upstream and downstream industries.

To promote inclusivity, he added that almost 80 per cent of the garment manufacturer exporters are MSMEs and 80 per cent of its workforce comprises women.

“The garment industry is actively and extensively embracing sustainable practices and waste management through recycling. We are far ahead of many of the developed countries in this regard,” Sekhri added.