Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Salon chain Cut&Style opens 131st outlet in Noida

The brand aims to launch at least 25 new outlets across India by the end of 2025

Bengaluru: Homegrown salon chain Cut&Style has launched its newest store in Sector 119, Noida, strengthening its foothold in the Delhi-NCR region. 

With the latest launch, the salon chain now has a presence in 131 locations in more than 25 cities across India.

“The launch of our new Cut&Style store in Noida Sector 119 marks a significant milestone in our 25-year journey,” said Aditya Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Cut&Style. “While Noida itself is a rapidly expanding market, it can be the next Gurgaon for us in terms of expansion. We are proud to be the only salon here. We believe in empowering individuals to look and feel their best.” 

The brand aims to launch at least 25 new outlets across India by the end of 2025 and has ambitious expansion plans to increase its footprint to 200 stores. This strategic growth aligns with the brand’s vision to cater to a larger customer base while enhancing its market position.

