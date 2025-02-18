Register Now
Jewelbox opens first store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Vidita Kochar Jain, Co-Founder of Jewelbox
Indiaretailing Bureau

With 15% of Jewelbox’s total online orders coming from Bengaluru, the city has emerged as a key market for the brand

Bengaluru: Lab-grown diamond brand Jewelbox has expanded its offline presence in South India with its first store in Bengaluru at Jayanagar, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. 

With 15% of Jewelbox’s total online orders coming from Bengaluru, the city has emerged as a key market, reinforcing the need for a strong offline presence.

“Bengaluru has always been a key market for us, given the overwhelming response to our online store from the city,” said Vidita Kochar Jain, Co-Founder of Jewelbox. “With our new Jayanagar store, we aim to bring a seamless offline experience to our consumers, allowing them to explore our designs in person.”

The latest store is designed to cater to consumers aged 25 to 50 and it will provide personalised consultations, exclusive designs, and a commitment to ethical craftsmanship.

Founded in May 2022 by siblings Jain and Nipun Kochar, the Kolkata-based brand operates as a multi-channel retailer with both physical stores and an e-commerce platform. 

Over the past six months, Jewelbox expanded its offline footprint and strengthened its presence across markets such as Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati. The company plans to launch 20 more by the end of the year.

