66% of Gen Z shoppers prefer to shop online rather than in-store: Report

The study reveals that 83% of Gen Z shoppers rely heavily on customer reviews to make purchasing decisions

Bengaluru: As many as 66% of Gen Z shoppers (aged 18-25) prefer to shop online rather than in-store, according to a report by tech-native company Sciative.

The study findings show that 83% of Gen Z shoppers rely heavily on customer reviews to make purchasing decisions, indicating the growing importance of building strong customer relationships.

Meanwhile, price has the most impact on first purchase decisions since 68% of respondents said it weighed highly. Product quality stands as the final deciding factor because 86% of Gen Z shoppers would maintain their purchase intention when faced with product price increases amounting to 10%. 

The report also reveals that 85% of Gen Z shoppers are willing to switch between marketplaces to find the best price, highlighting the need for retailers to strike a balance between competitive pricing and product quality. 

Superior customer service drives Gen Z shoppers to maintain loyalty to their trusted marketplace since 91.73% of them would accept higher prices when services exceed competitor standards.

Gen Z transforms the retail market dynamics including pricing and consumer engagement,” said Vijeta Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Sciative. “Their purchasing decisions value fairness together with transparency along with experience rather than aggressive discounting. Gen Z customers want more than standard transactional experiences because they expect companies to establish meaningful business connections.”

