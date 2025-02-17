Register Now
Fossil opens 1st franchise store in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

Strengthening its footprint in North India, Fossil brings its signature collections to Chandigarh’s premier shopping destination

New Delhi: Lifestyle brand Fossil has announced the launch of its first franchise store in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. This milestone marks Fossil’s 30th retail store in India.

“Chandigarh, with its strong fashion sensibilities, presents an exciting opportunity for us. At Fossil, we are committed to offering customers an immersive shopping experience that reflects our brand’s values. With Elante Mall being a key shopping hub, this store will allow us to connect with customers and showcase our latest collections in an engaging retail space. We look forward to welcoming Chandigarh’s fashion enthusiasts to explore our range of watches, accessories, and leather goods,” said Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India.

This launch is a significant step in Fossil’s India expansion strategy, reaffirming its dedication to delivering retail experiences and high-quality products. By establishing a presence in Chandigarh, Fossil aims to deepen customer engagement.

Fossil is a globally recognized lifestyle brand inspired by creativity and ingenuity, dedicated to connecting people with what matters most—time. With a strong commitment to craftsmanship, Fossil creates exceptionally designed watches, leather goods, and jewellery that complement every journey.

