Cherrapunji craft Gin raises $1.2 mn in pre-series A funding from Japanese Investors

Marks a historic first as the first alco-bev startup from Northeast India to secure foreign investment

New Delhi: Raincheck Earth Co., the makers of the Cherrapunji Craft Gin, has successfully raised $1.2 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by two prominent Japanese investors. The round also saw renewed participation from AngelList India Syndicate, which doubled down on its previous investments, marking a significant milestone for the company, a release said on Monday.

This funding round establishes Cherrapunji Craft Gin as the first alcoholic beverage startup from Northeast India to secure foreign investment, underscoring its growing global recognition and appeal. Since its launch, the brand has garnered 13 international awards, solidifying its position as a standout in the competitive craft spirits market.

Driving Domestic & Global Expansion

With the infusion of fresh capital, Raincheck Earth Co. plans to accelerate its domestic and international expansion, increasing Cherrapunji Craft Gin’s distribution and visibility in key markets. The company also aims to scale production capabilities while continuing to innovate with new product offerings that celebrate the rich biodiversity and culture of Northeast India.

“We are thrilled to receive this investment, which will help us execute our ambitious growth plans for Cherrapunji Craft Gin. The demand for our product has been phenomenal both in India and abroad, and this funding will enable us to scale operations, enhance product offerings, and continue innovating in the spirits industry. Our goal is to establish Cherrapunji Craft Gin as a globally recognised brand that showcases the unique flavours of Northeast India,” said Mayukh Hazarika, founder & CEO of Raincheck Earth Co.

The funding success follows Cherrapunji Craft Gin’s continued international recognition, with multiple wins at prestigious global spirits competitions. As the company scales further, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and quality in the craft spirits space.

Cherrapunji Craft Gin, produced by Raincheck Earth Co., is an award-winning craft gin made using rainwater and native botanicals from Northeast India. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the brand has gained global recognition for its unique flavour, eco-friendly packaging, and exceptional craftsmanship.